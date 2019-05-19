May 20, 2019: SOAP #3455: 1Kings 6; 2Chronicles 3; Psalm 97; Romans 1 Scripture: Romans (NIV) 1:11 I long to see you so that I may impart to you some spiritual gift to make you strong"12 that is, that you and I may be mutually encouraged by each other's faith. Observation: Paul had a yearning […]

May 20, 2019: SOAP #3455: 1Kings 6; 2Chronicles 3; Psalm 97; Romans 1



Scripture: Romans (NIV) 1:11 I long to see you so that Imay impart to you some spiritual gift to make you strong"12 that is, that youand I may be mutually encouraged by each other's faith.

Observation: Paul had a yearning to meet his brothers andsisters in Christ who lived in Rome. He wanted to see them succeed. He wanted to see them grow. He wanted to see them strong. He knew that he would have a part in theirgrowth if he could just spend some time with them.



Not only would Paul be able to encourage the believers in Rome by his visit,they would be an encouragement to him. Believersoften discover that in ministering to someone in need, they too are recipientsof God's blessings.

Application: MostSundays Sharon and I travel somewhere in the state of Kansas to encourage theministry of, and to, senior adults. ThisSunday I was asked to fill in at a church without a pastor. As always, we arrived early enough to be apart of a Sunday School/Bible Class. Asevery Sunday, we were blessed. We havenever been disappointed. We find whatPaul was expecting to find when he would visit Rome"mutual encouragement!

Prayer: Heavenly Father, how special it is that youcreated your body to 'mutually encourage' one another. You created us so that everyone would needministry, and everyone could give ministry. You planned that we would minister to each other. Amen

Pastor Leon

Making friends for time and eternity!