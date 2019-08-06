August 07, 2019: SOAP #3534: Zephaniah 1-3; John 9 Scripture: John (NIV) 9:1 As he went along, he saw a man blind from birth. Observation: This chapter contains an interesting encounter with a blind man during which the blind man was healed by Jesus spitting on the ground, making some mud, placing it in the […]

August 07, 2019: SOAP #3534: Zephaniah 1-3; John 9

Scripture: John (NIV) 9:1 As he went along, he saw a manblind from birth.

Observation: Thischapter contains an interesting encounter with a blind man during which theblind man was healed by Jesus spitting on the ground, making some mud, placingit in the man's eyes, and then telling him to go and wash in the Pool of Siloam. This led to people asking questions. He gave them the best answer he knew, butthey were not satisfied, so they took him to the Pharisees. The Pharisees asked more questions, evenquestioning the man's parents. WhenJesus heard about the questioning and the man being thrown out by the religiousleaders, He revealed Himself to the formerly blind man.



All of this started as Jesus 'went along.' The journey became more important than the destination.

Application: I need to be careful to take advantage ofopportunities that I encounter as I am in route to my intendeddestination. That which may seem like aninterruption to my journey, might turn out to be the main reason for thejourney.

Prayer: Holy Spirit, keep me aware of theopportunities that come my way as I am 'going along.' May my eyes and ears beopen to those around me. May my heart besensitive to their needs. Amen

Pastor Leon

Making friends for time and eternity!