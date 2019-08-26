A trip to Herington wasn't in my plans, but then a message came from a second cousin via Facebook last week: 'My mother, Pauline Strand, passed away early this morning. The funeral will be in Herington, KS at 10 a.m. on Saturday.' Pauline was my maternal grandmother's half-sister. Both were born in Willowdale (Kingman County), […]

A trip to Herington wasn't in my plans, but then a message came from a second cousin via Facebook last week: 'My mother, Pauline Strand, passed away early this morning. The funeral will be in Herington, KS at 10 a.m. on Saturday.'

Pauline was my maternal grandmother's half-sister. Both were born in Willowdale (Kingman County), 14 years apart. They both had the same father, Henry Tatro but different mothers. My grandmother's mother, Mary (Cunningham) Tatro, died in the Kingman hospital in 1920 during a worldwide flu epidemic, when my grandmother was not yet nine years old.

Pauline was born in 1925, a few years after Henry had remarried (Katherine (Schonlau), who was born in Plains, (Meade County) KS. Katherine Schonlau's mother was Agnes Mary (Dalton) Schonlau, but that's another story.

I had visited Pauline on and off over the years, since we moved to Kansas in 1998, usually when I was passing through the towns she lived over the last two decades of her life: Salina, Abilene, and Herington. She returned to Herington several years ago. This was where she raised her children: Judy, Mary, Linda, and Mark. Herington is also where my family and I visited, along with other relatives, back in the 1970s when I was a young boy. Pauline's husband, Ralph Strand, was the local Chief of Police back then.

Pauline reminded me a lot of her half-sister, my grandmother, Catherine Vondracek. They were very kind-hearted, hard-working, and devout Catholics.

The funeral took place at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Herington. When I arrived in Herington, I discovered that I had misplaced the address for the church, so I pulled over and asked a guy mowing his lawn where the Catholic Church was. He shut off the mower and told me. That's the nice thing about small towns. Most everybody knows the directions to about any place.

After the funeral, I visited with the last living child from the Tatro/Cunningham/Schonlau family, Patricia Kasha, who goes by Pat. Pat had come down from Iowa with her sons, Jim and Henry, the latter of whom was named after her father. I rode out to the cemetery with them and enjoying visiting with Pat's two sons, who I had never met previously. Pat was given a photo album full of older family pictures by Pauline's children. We pored over it together, and she told me stories about family members we discovered there, including a few about my grandmother and grandfather. We ran out of time to make it through the entire album before the parish hall had to be closed up. I said I'd like to come up to Iowa sometime and go through the album with her. She told me I'd better come soon, as she was 91 and was having kidney problems. Her son also told me, separately, that if wanted to see her I should come soon, as he wasn't sure how much longer she has left.

Before we parted, Pat told me she had the family Bible of Mary Agnes Dalton. She said Mary's husband, her grandfather, John Schonlau, apparently wouldn't go along with something the Dalton side of the family was trying to get him to do when the family lived in Meade County. She speculated that may be why the Schonlau family moved to Kingman County. That's a mystery that I'll have to try to solve some future day, perhaps on a visit to the Dalton Gang Hideout in Meade.