October 23, 2019:SOAP #3611: Job 13-14; Acts 17-18

Scripture: Acts(NIV) 18:23 After spending some time in Antioch, Paul set out from there andtraveled from place to place throughout the region of Galatia and Phrygia,strengthening all the disciples.

Observation: Paulhad a traveling ministry. He took allopportunities to tell about Jesus. Whenthere were believers in the area, he would meet with them to strengthen them intheir faith. The early church did nothave Bibles but relied on the knowledge of their leaders and the travelingpreachers. Paul, with his greatknowledge of the Old Testament, could build their faith that Jesus was indeedthe promised Messiah. And when he was inprison and not able to travel, he wrote the letters we have today. In person, and by mail, hestrengthened the church. If it was available, surely Paul would haveused email! (Thank you, MissionaryRalph Hiatt for your great example of this ministry.)

Application: Inreading the scriptures for today, the Lord refreshing in my heart Hisassignment for Sharon and me. As we movefrom place to place God will use us to encourage and strengthen believers andchurches. As Paul wrote to young Timothyto stir up the gift that was in him (2Timothy 1:6), so the Lord would use us toencourage senior saints to 'stir up the gifts' that are in them. We cannot allow them to settle to the bottomof our heart and be covered over by disappointment, discouragement, orself-pity. The gifts of the Spirit aretoo valuable to be buried. We must stirthem up! Senior citizens, as we movefrom place to place we must be about strengthening everyone around us.

Prayer: Holy Spirit, use us for Your glory and thegood of Your church. Amen

Pastor Leon

Making friends for time and eternity!