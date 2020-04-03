April 03, 2020: SOAP #3774: Judges 17-18; Psalm 89; 2Corinthians 3 Scripture: Psalm (NIV) 89:15 Blessed are those who have learned to acclaim you, who walk in the light of your presence, O LORD. Observation: Blessed are the people who have come through the good times and bad times of life and have come out […]

April 03, 2020: SOAP #3774: Judges 17-18; Psalm 89; 2Corinthians 3

Scripture: Psalm (NIV) 89:15 Blessed are those who havelearned to acclaim you, who walk in the light of your presence, O LORD.

Observation: Blessedare the people who have come through the good times and bad times of life andhave come out of those experiences with a greater knowledge of God. Each experience taught them something newabout this Great and Mighty, Loving and Kind, Wise and Understanding God weknow as Heavenly Father! Their praiseis ever new. They always have somethingnew for which to give thanks.

Application: I want to live excited about the new things Iam learning about God. May I never stoptalking about God! May those coming intomy presence come to understand that I am living in His Presence! Walking with me should be taking a walk withthe Lord!

Prayer: LordJesus, you have promised to never leave me nor forsake me. You are always with me. Help my mind to be continually aware of yourpresence. And may those near me becomeaware of your presence also. Amen

Pastor Leon

