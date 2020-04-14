April 14, 2020: SOAP #3785: 1Samuel 15-16; 1Chronicles 5; Matthew 1 Scripture: Matthew (NIV) 1:19 Because Joseph her husband was a righteous man and did not want to expose her to public disgrace, he had in mind to divorce her quietly. 20 But after he had considered this, an angel of the Lord appeared to […]

April 14, 2020: SOAP #3785: 1Samuel 15-16; 1Chronicles 5; Matthew 1

Scripture: Matthew (NIV) 1:19 Because Joseph herhusband was a righteous man and did not want to expose her to public disgrace,he had in mind to divorce her quietly. 20 But after he had considered this, anangel of the Lord appeared to him in a dream and said, “Joseph son ofDavid, do not be afraid to take Mary home as your wife, because what isconceived in her is from the Holy Spirit.

Observation: Sometimes God's directions are difficult to comprehend. Joseph's life plans had just been turnedup-side-down. The lady he loved andplanned to marry was pregnant. He musthave struggled accepting the obvious, and then struggled with what was theproper course for him. He loved Mary, sohe decided to break off the marriage quietly.



In this difficult time, Joseph received a visit from the angel of the Lord withdirections. And Joseph followedthrough. Joseph was blest to enjoy theboyhood of Jesus and enjoy the interaction of Jesus with Joseph and Mary'sother children. God worked through Joseph'scircumstances for his good and through Joseph for the good of the world!

Application: Manypeople in the world today have had their plans scrambled by Covid-19. I know I have. My days are very little like I planned them tobe.



I am finding that this surprise rearranging of my schedule is not a surprise toGod. He has a plan for me. He can work through this for my good andthrough me for the good of others.

Prayer: Heavenly Father, it is easy to let my eyesget fixed on what is happening. It iseasy to let my heart become tied in a knot with worry. But, Father, it is so important that I keepmy eyes fixed on you and my ears open to what you are saying. Give me direction. Show me something I can do that willencourage others to know that you care for them. Amen

Pastor Leon

