April 27, 2020: SOAP #3798: 2Samuel 2; 1Chronicles 11; Psalm 142; Matthew 14

Scripture: Psalm (NIV) 142:5 I cry to you, O LORD; I say,“You are my refuge, my portion in the land of the living.” 6 Listento my cry, for I am in desperate need; rescue me from those who pursue me, forthey are too strong for me. 7 Set me free from my prison, that I may praiseyour name. Then the righteous will gather about me because of your goodness tome.

Observation: Whydid David want to be free from prison? here'swhy 'that I may praise your name!' His report of God's goodness to him wouldcause his friends to gather nearby and he would report to them what God haddone for him!

Application: Why doI want God to do things for me? Obviously,I want to have life a little easier. Ido not like to struggle. I do not liketo be restricted. Oh, yes, I will giveGod some praise, but that is not the priority for my request.



His glory should be the reason for all my requests. My worship and praise should start even beforeI receive the answer to my prayers.

Prayer: Heavenly Father, I can see that in many waysI am still the center of my life. Forgiveme for seeing things only as they affect me. May I see every struggle as an opportunity to demonstrate that it isworth any struggle to serve you. May Isee every victory as an opportunity to give you the glory. Amen

Pastor Leon

Making friends for time and eternity!