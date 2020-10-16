October 16, 2020: SOAP #3970: Malachi 3-4; Psalm 148; Acts 5 Scripture: Acts (NIV) 5:14 Nevertheless, more and more men and women believed in the Lord and were added to their number. 15 As a result, people brought the sick into the streets and laid them on beds and mats so that at least Peter's […]

October 16, 2020: SOAP #3970: Malachi 3-4; Psalm 148; Acts 5

Scripture: Acts (NIV) 5:14 Nevertheless, more and more men and women believed in the Lord and were added to their number. 15 As a result, people brought the sick into the streets and laid them on beds and mats so that at least Peter's shadow might fall on some of them as he passed by. 16 Crowds gathered also from the towns around Jerusalem, bringing their sick and those tormented by evil spirits, and all of them were healed.

Observation: If someone read the above scriptures and missed the part about Peter's shadow, they may believe these were from the gospels and were written about the ministry of Jesus. Of course, they would be wrong. These are post crucifixion, post resurrection, post ascension, post Pentecost! The same Holy Spirit that came upon Jesus, is now on the early church and He is continuing His ministry through Peter and the early church.

Application: I believe the Holy Spirit can bring about church growth today as He did in Acts. We need to step out in faith. From reading the Gospels, healing was a major part of Jesus ministry. From reading the book of Acts, healing was a major part of the early church's ministry. From looking at the world in which I live, healing needs to be a major part of today's church ministry!

Prayer: Holy Spirit, I know I am praying according to God's will when I pray that you stir up the gifts of healing in your church"in me today. Be glorified today as you were in the gospel and book of Acts days. Amen

Pastor Leon

