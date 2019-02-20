Graveside service for Steven L. 'Steve' Rice, 69, of Hutchinson, who died February 19, 2019, will be 11 a.m. Monday, February 25, 2019, at Memorial Park Cemetery. Full obituary will run in Friday's newspaper. Elliott Mortuary, 1219 N. Main, Hutchinson, is in charge of arrangements.

Graveside service for Steven L. 'Steve' Rice, 69, of Hutchinson, who died February 19, 2019, will be 11 a.m. Monday, February 25, 2019, at Memorial Park Cemetery. Full obituary will run in Friday's newspaper. Elliott Mortuary, 1219 N. Main, Hutchinson, is in charge of arrangements.