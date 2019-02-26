Richard Allen Dixon, 79, of Hutchinson, died February 19, 2019. He was born February 12, 1940, in Dodge City, KS to Herb and Opal Dixon.

Richard spent 3 years in the Air Force. On October 20, 1962 he married the love of his life, Marianne Dixon. Richard worked as an electrical engineer before retiring in 2008.

He was preceded in death by father, Herbert Dixon and grandson, Tyler Mountz. Richard is survived by: mother, Opal Heiney; wife of 56 years, Marianne Dixon; four sons, Allen Dixon and Stephanie Carter of Blue Springs, Mo, Curt Dixon and wife Cheryl of Hutchinson, KS, Eric Dixon and wife Gwyn of Frisco, TX, Shawn Dixon and wife Mindy of Andale, KS; nine grandchildren; Adrian, Orion, Dakoda, Hunter, Bailey, Zachary, Elayna, Logan, and Aubrey.

In lieu of funeral services, and to honor Richard, the family asks all who wish to make a donation to donate to the NRA or the KU Cancer Center.

