Hugoton, KS -- Ronnie Swinney passed away on February 25, 2019 in Garden City, KS.

Ronnie Swinney

A graveside has been set for Saturday, March 9, 2019 at 1 PM at Hugoton Cemetery and Celebration of Life will be held at 1:30 at Forewinds Golf Club, Hugoton.



Robson Funeral Home, Hugoton is in charge of arrangements.