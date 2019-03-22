GREAT BEND - Randy Reed, 53, died March 21, 2019. Born January 19, 1966. Survived by four sisters, LaRayne Naugle, Sharon Hinds, Jackie Hedes, Marilyn Perez; Fiance, Gail Dwinger. Cremation has taken place and no service is planned at this time. Full obit available on Beckwith Mortuary website.

GREAT BEND - Randy Reed, 53, died March 21, 2019. Born January 19, 1966. Survived by four sisters, LaRayne Naugle, Sharon Hinds, Jackie Hedes, Marilyn Perez; Fiance, Gail Dwinger. Cremation has taken place and no service is planned at this time. Full obit available on Beckwith Mortuary website.