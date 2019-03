HAVEN - Brian L. Halfmann, 50, of Haven, died February 23, 2019. Rosary will be 10 a.m. Friday, March 29, 2019 and Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10:30 a.m., all at Holy Cross Catholic Church, 2631 Independence Rd., Hutchinson. Inurnment will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery.

