Larry Howard Whithorn, of Hutchinson, was born in Hutchinson, KS on Feb. 14, 1948, to Howard and Frances Whithorn. He passed away on March 28, 2019, following a short illness.

Larry Whithorn

He served his country in the US Army from 1968-1970.

He is survived by: his wife, Joyce; and his sisters, Carole Richardson of Chase, Sharon Snell of Hutchinson, Bonnie (Ron) Miller of Edmond, Okla, and Rona Smith of Wichita. He loved his sweet dog, Allie.

A memorial service will be held on Monday, April 1, at 1 p.m. at Berean Baptist Church, 1620 Center Street in Hutchinson, KS.

Baker Funeral Home Wichita has charge.

