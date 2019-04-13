Joan Eileen Kaufman, 89, of South Hutchinson, Kansas, passed away April 7, 2019 at Hutchinson Regional Medical Center, Hutchinson, Kansas. A native of Hutchinson, Kansas, she was born August 27, 1929, the daughter of Jack and Velma Hanselman. She was a dedicated wife, mother, and grandmother.

Joan Eileen Kaufman

She loved listening to traditional country and western music. She and her husband loved to travel. Her family was her main focus in life.

On December 21, 1947, she married Victor Kaufman in Burrton, Kansas. He survives.

Other survivors include: three sons, Bill (Carol Sue) Kaufman, Michael (Delinda) Kaufman, Gary (Iris) Kaufman; one daughter, Vickie Hurd; one brother, Jay (Elena) Hanselman; seven grandchildren and numerous great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, one brother, and one sister.

Per her request cremation has taken place and a private family inurnment will take place at a later date.

Memorial gifts may be made to the Reno County Animal Shelter and left in care of Old Mission " Heritage Funeral Home, 528 N. Main, Hutchinson, Kansas.

