Edwyn Calvin Hook, Jr., 63, of Hutchinson, passed away April 12, 2019, surrounded by his loving family at Diversicare Health and Rehabilitation Center, Hutchinson, Kansas. The son of Edwin Calvin Hook, Sr., and Doris Ellen (Benson) Hook, he was born July 31, 1955, in Washington, D.C. He was a retired retail salesman for Star Lumber Company.

A veteran of the United States Army, he was a motorcycle enthusiast and loved riding his and sharing his Harley Davidson with family and friends. He enjoyed listening to traditional country and western music while fishing. Wherever he went he went with his favorite companion, his dog, Pepper.

Survivors include: two daughters, Christina (David) Young of Preston, Kansas, Rebecca Hook of Great Bend, Kansas; one son, Edwyn (Catherine) Hook III of Hutchinson, Kansas; three siblings, Debra (Steve) Zongker, Kevin Hook, and Cheryl (Rusty) Unruh; eight grandchildren; one great grandchild. He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Bobbie.

A celebration of life will take place Saturday, April 27, 2019, at 9:30 a.m. at Saint E's, 503 N. Main, South Hutchinson, Kansas.

In lieu of flowers memorial gifts may be made to Saint E's and left in care of Old Mission " Heritage Funeral Home, 528 N. Main, Hutchinson, Kansas.

