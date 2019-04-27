LARNED - Audrey L. Prescott, 81, died April 26, 2019. Born November 27, 1937. June 15, 1958, married Donald E. Prescott, he survives. Survivors: Brad Prescott, Jan Beaty, Nona Golledge. Funeral 10 a.m. Tuesday. Visitation 9 a.m. to 8 p.m Monday with family present from 6 to 8 p.m.. Full obit available on Beckwith Morutary website.

Audrey L. Prescott

LARNED - Audrey L. Prescott, 81, died April 26, 2019. Born November 27, 1937. June 15, 1958, married Donald E. Prescott, he survives. Survivors: Brad Prescott, Jan Beaty, Nona Golledge. Funeral 10 a.m. Tuesday. Visitation 9 a.m. to 8 p.m Monday with family present from 6 to 8 p.m.. Full obit available on Beckwith Morutary website.