HARPER -- Don Evans, 63, passed away April 25, 2019. Registration 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday and family will be present to greet friends 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., Prairie Rose Funeral Home, Harper. Funeral 10 a.m. Saturday, May 4, 2019, United Methodist Church, Harper. In lieu of flowers, memorials: Harry Hynes Memorial Hospice.

