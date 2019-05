WICHITA - Mary Elizabeth Khalaf, 64, died May 7, 2019. Graveside service: 10 a.m., Tuesday, May 14, 2019, at McPherson Cemetery. A visitation/viewing: 8:30 a.m. until service time at Stockham Family Funeral Home. Memorials: American Lung Association c/o Stockham Family Funeral Home, 205 N. Chestnut, McPherson, KS.

Mary Khalaf

