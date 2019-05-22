ANTHONY - Le Vona L. (Allen) Hubbard, wife of Eugene Hubbard, daughter of Louis Wesley and Myrtle Marie (Covey) Allen passed away February 2, 2019, in Anthony, Kansas.

Le Vona Hubbard

A celebration of life will be held 2:30 p.m. Monday, Memorial Day at Forest Park Cemetery Gazebo, South Santa Fe Road, Anthony, Kansas. In case of rain 2:30 p.m. at the First Congregational Church, 202 N. Bluff, Anthony, Kansas.

Memorials to Kingman Humane Society or to the Anthony Community Care Center.

