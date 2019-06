ULYSSES - Sharon Davis, 69, died Saturday, June 1, 2019. Visitation is Wednesday, June 5, 2019, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Garnand Funeral Home in Ulysses. Graveside service is Thursday, June 6, 2019, at 2 p.m. at Ulysses Cemetery. Complete obituary information on Garnand Funeral Home website.

Sharon Davis

ULYSSES - Sharon Davis, 69, died Saturday, June 1, 2019. Visitation is Wednesday, June 5, 2019, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Garnand Funeral Home in Ulysses. Graveside service is Thursday, June 6, 2019, at 2 p.m. at Ulysses Cemetery. Complete obituary information on Garnand Funeral Home website.