Memorial service for Wanda Irene Stalcup Morrison will be 11 a.m. Saturday, June 15, 2019, at Trinity United Methodist Church, Hutchinson. Family will greet friends Friday from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at Elliott Mortuary, 1219 N. Main, Hutchinson, KS 67501.

Wanda Irene Stalcup Morrison

