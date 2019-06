NEWTON - Kenneth 'Gene' Travis, 89, died Friday, June 14, 2019 at Salem Home in Hillsboro, Ks. Services are pending and will be announced by Broadway Colonial Funeral Home, Newton

Kenneth Travis

