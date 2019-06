MEADE -- age 94, died Wed, June 19, 2019, at the Kansas Soldiers Home, Ft. Dodge, Kansas.

Malcolm A. Clay

Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Thursday, June 27, 2019, at the First Baptist Church, Meade. Fidler-Orme-Bachman Mortuary, Meade