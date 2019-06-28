Darrell Anschutz, 81, of Hutchinson, passed away June 26, 2019, at Hospice House. Darrell was born October 3, 1937, the son of Raymond and Mary (Day) Anschutz in Lucas Kansas.

Darrell R. Anschutz

He was a 1955 graduate of Lucas High School and is a veteran of the US Army. He moved to the Hutchinson Area in 1960 and made the area his home for the next 59 years.

He was preceded in death by: his parents; brothers, Robert and Reid; and a sister, Ella Mae (Anschutz) Lindblom; and his granddaughter, Carissa (Anschutz) Freeman.

Darrell is survived by: sons, John (Belinda) Anschutz of Sterling and Jeffery Anschutz (Joe Kwan) of San Diego; two grandchildren; and four great grandchildren; and one great-great granddaughter.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, July 1, 2019, at Hutchinson Funeral Chapel, Hutchinson, KS, with Pastor Montie McFerrin officiating. Visitation will be held on Sunday, June 30, 2019, from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. Burial will take place in Memorial Park Cemetery, Hutchinson, KS.

Memorials may be given to the Hospice House and can be sent in care of the funeral chapel.

