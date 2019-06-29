ELLINWOOD - Marjorie Ann Leech, 68, passed away June 27, 2019, at Woodhaven Care Center, Ellinwood. There will be no visitation as cremation has taken place and services will be announced at a later date. Memorials are suggested to the Marjorie Leech Funeral Expense Fund, in care of Bryant Funeral Home.

Marjorie Ann Leech

ELLINWOOD - Marjorie Ann Leech, 68, passed away June 27, 2019, at Woodhaven Care Center, Ellinwood. There will be no visitation as cremation has taken place and services will be announced at a later date. Memorials are suggested to the Marjorie Leech Funeral Expense Fund, in care of Bryant Funeral Home.