Gordon R. Hedrick

Gordon Ray Hedrick, 72, of Hutchinson, died June 28, 2019. He was born October 1, 1946, in Hutchinson, to Ralph Sterling and Virginia Rose (Hildebrand) Hedrick.

Gordon graduated from Hutchinson High School in 1964, Emporia State Teachers College in 1968, and received his master's degree from Wichita State University in 1979. He served in the United States Navy from 1966 to 1993, retiring as a Captain. Gordon also worked as a car salesman for Doug Reh Chevrolet in Pratt, retiring after 38 years of service. Gordon was involved in the Lions Club, St. John and Hutchinson, and was past-president of Friends of Quivira. He was a member of First United Methodist Church, Hutchinson.

On September 5, 1967, Gordon married his high school sweetheart, Donita Newby at First United Methodist Church, Hutchinson. They shared almost 52 years of marriage together.

Gordon is survived by: his wife, Donita of Hutchinson; daughters, Pam Wells (Jesse) of Enterprise, Kansas, Nancy French of Hutchinson; grandchildren, Emma Moss (Joe), Gage French, Kai French; brother, Stephen Hedrick of Pratt; aunt, Letha Hildebrand of Hutchinson; sister-in-law, Jane Newby; nephew, Scott Newby; niece, Elizabeth Newby; and beloved Yorkie, Max.

He was preceded in death by: his parents; brother-in-law, Dee Newby; and nephew, David Newby.

Memorial service will be 1 p.m. Monday, July 8, 2019, at Elliott Chapel, with The Very Reverend Andy Hook officiating. Burial will follow in Sterling Community Cemetery, with military honors conducted by the United States Navy Honor Guard. Friends may sign the book from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hutchinson School of Tae Kwon Do, Friends of Quivira, or First United Methodist Church, Hutchinson, in care of Elliott Mortuary, 1219 N. Main, Hutchinson, KS 67501.

