Marvin Eugene 'Gene' McClelland, 80, of Hutchinson, died July 16, 2019, at his residence. He was born May 10, 1939, to Marvin Lee and Love Anna (Alban) McClelland.

Marvin Eugene 'Gene' McClelland

Marvin Eugene 'Gene' McClelland, 80, of Hutchinson, died July 16, 2019, at his residence. He was born May 10, 1939, to Marvin Lee and Love Anna (Alban) McClelland.

Marvin was employed at Eaton Corporation from 1960-2002, as a Service Representative and Warranty Analyst. He attended The Father's House, Hutchinson.

Marvin is survived by: sons, Marvin E. McClelland, Jr., Hutchinson, Wayne McClelland, Florida, Tony McClelland, McPherson; sisters, Retta Webb, Missouri, Marlene Lafferty, Oklahoma, Frances Boyer, Hutchinson, and Judy Dancey, Missouri. He was preceded in death by his parents.

Funeral service will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 24, 2019, at Elliott Mortuary Chapel, Hutchinson. Burial will follow in Fairlawn Burial Park, Hutchinson. Friends may call from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Elliott Mortuary. Family will greet friends from 9 a.m. to service time on Wednesday.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Shriners Hospitals for Children or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, in care of Elliott Mortuary, 1219 N. Main, Hutchinson, KS 67501.

