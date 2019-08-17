GREAT BEND - Raymond Lee Bethel, 55, died Aug. 15, 2019. Born July 17, 1964, to Wylie Lee and Rita Marie (Debes) Bethel. Surviving siblings: Ronald Bethel, Randy Bethel, Ruby Alloway, Robin Bethel. Funeral 11 a.m., Monday, Aug. 19, 2019, at Bryant Funeral Home, Great Bend.

Raymond Bethel

