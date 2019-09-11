Anita Washington

LEWISVILLE, Texas - Anita Rochelle Washington, 49, formerly of Hutchinson, KS, passed away on September 5, 2019. She was born September 3rd, 1970, to Willie T. and Mary Washington in Hutchinson,KS.

Anita is survived by: Clara Perry (Richard), Willie Miller (Michael), Calvin Washington (Jamie), Melvin Washington, Mary Ann Washington, Rosezetta Cooper (Bryce), and Helen Washington Barnes. Anita has seventeen nieces and nephews. Nine great nieces and nephews and many close friends. She is a graduate of Hutchinson High School, Hutchinson Community Junior College, and Wichita State University.

Service entrusted to Thrash Funeral Chapel, 150 Bellaire Blvd., Lewisville, TX 75067. Phone: 214-222-7800.

