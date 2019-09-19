Mary 'Betty' Price

Burdett -- Mary 'Betty' Elizabeth Price, 85, passed away September 17, 2019 at Medicalodge of Great Bend.

She was born September 15, 1934 in Santa Ana, CA, the daughter of Norval and Grace Weddle Bright. A longtime area resident, she was a cook at the Larned State Hospital and Movin On Inn Restaurant where she was also the manager, school bus driver, and transportation director for USD 496.

She was a member of the Faith Fellowship Church, Hanston, Burdett City Council, and United Methodist Women. She enjoyed cooking, reading, and spending time with her grandchildren.

On August 13, 1983, she married Frank D. Price in Larned, KS, he preceded her in death July 17, 2017.

Survivors include: one son, Daniel (Traci) Nuckolls, Burdett; four daughters, Cara Sue (Terry) Ryan, Rozel, Nona Kay (Cecil) Stinemetz, Inman, Dona Rae Nuckolls, Larned, and Melissa Ann Lamp, Wichita; nine grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, and a sister, Patricia Rose Jensen.

Funeral will be 2:00 p.m. Saturday at Faith Fellowship Church, with Pastor Doug Ellison presiding. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday at Beckwith Mortuary, Larned. Burial will be in Brown's Grove Cemetery, Burdett.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Faith Fellowship Church or Burdett EMS in care of Beckwith Mortuary P.O. Box 477 Larned, KS 67550. Personal condolences may be left at www.beckwithmortuary.com.

