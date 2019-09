Lindsborg -- Ashley Ann Hudson, 29, formerly of McPherson, died September 18, 2019.

Ashley Hudson

Survivors: mother, Rebecca 'Becky' Hudson; brother, Zachary Hudson; grandmother, Mary North.

Visitation: 5:00 to 7:00 PM, Tuesday, September 24, at Stockham Family Funeral Home. Funeral: 10:30 AM, Wednesday, at Stockham Family Funeral Home.

Memorials: Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation or MCDS c/o Stockham Family Funeral Home.