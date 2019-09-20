Robert 'Bob' E. Regehr

HUTCHINSON -- Robert 'Bob' Eugene Regehr, of Hutchinson, was born February 19, 1940, to Abe F. and Minnie (Holzrichter) Regehr. He passed away September 18, 2019, in the care of his family and the Hutchinson Regional Medical Center ICU staff. Bob was preceded in death by his parents and wife, Judy.

Bob was married April 12, 1962, to Judy Roberts. She died October 21, 2014, after sharing 52 years of marriage.

He is survived by his four children: Jeffrey Regehr, Kelly Graber, Kristin Kaiser, and Tracy Regehr; eight grandchildren, Chance, Kylee and Makayla Kaiser, Jesse, Emily and Zachary Van Dyke, and Wyatt and Jake Regehr; sister, Lois Moore; and brother, Vernon Regehr.

Bob enjoyed his life as an inventor, entrepreneur, collector, and philanthropist.

Graveside services will be 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, September 24, 2019, at Memorial Park Cemetery, 5905 W 4th Ave, Hutchinson. Friends may sign the book from 1:00 to 8:00 p.m. Sunday and 9:00 to 8:00 p.m., with the family present from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Monday at Elliott Mortuary. The casket will remain closed. Relatives and friends are also welcome at a luncheon reception, in honor of Bob. It will be following the graveside service, until 5:00 p.m. at the Rice Park Community Building, 44 Swarens Street, Hutchinson. Memorial contributions are welcome and can be made to the Mennonite Central Committee (MCC) or Food for the Poor Inc., located in Coconut Creek, FL, in care of Elliott Mortuary, 1219 N. Main, Hutchinson, KS 67501.





