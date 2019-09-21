Hutchinson, Kansas -- Diana Gail Campbell, 61, of Hutchinson, Kansas, went home to be with her Lord and Savior, September 20, 2019 at Hospice House of Reno County, Hutchinson, Kansas. The daughter of Mason Matthew and Gloria Gail Campbell, she was born in Dayton, Ohio on February 25, 1958. She was a retired registered nurse.

A veteran of the United States Army, she graduated with her degree in nursing from McPherson College. She loved the outdoors, particularly fishing and gardening. She was an avid pool player, and believed that it was always better to give than to receive.



Survivors include, her mother; 2 brothers, Mason and Richard Campbell; 1 sister, Belinda McReynolds; and numerous great nephews and nieces; her former husband but best friend, Marvin Goering. She was preceded in death by her father, 1 brother, Mark Campbell, step father, John Bush.



A gathering for family and friends will be held Wednesday, September 25, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. " 1:00 p.m. at Old Mission " Heritage Funeral Home, 528 N. Main, Hutchinson, Kansas, with a time of remembrance at 1:00 p.m. Burial will follow in Pleasantview Cemetery with military honors.

