Carol Senter

Carol Lynn (Brent) Senter, 73, of Hutchinson, passed away on September 12, 2019 in Hutchinson, KS. She was born on March 9, 1946 to the late Elmer and Leana (Goodnight) Brent.

She is survived by her son - Elmo Senter; daughters - Virginia Wiggins and Samantha Sprecher; five grandchildren - Tabatha, Charles, Ivey, Ian, Dean; great-grandchildren - Nathan, Johnathan, Brayden, Alyssa, Aria, Aliyah; brothers - Richard, Donald; sisters - Virginia, Vickie, Karen, Peggy; friend Dorothy Travis; preceded in death by son Richard Ray Travis.

Graveside services to be held Saturday, October 19, 2019 at 10 a.m. Sunset Cemetery, Cullison, KS. Following burial a Celebration of life reception to be held at 408 S. Main Greensburg, KS.

