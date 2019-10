NORTH NEWTON - Marcus W. 'Mark' Lyles, 102, died Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019. Memorial services 3:30 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, Trinity Heights United Methodist Church, Newton. Survivors: son, Mark; daughter-in-law, Linda; grandson, Robert; granddaughter, Olivia all of North Newton. Arrangements by Broadway Colonial Funeral Home, Newton.

Marcus Lyles

NORTH NEWTON - Marcus W. 'Mark' Lyles, 102, died Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019. Memorial services 3:30 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, Trinity Heights United Methodist Church, Newton. Survivors: son, Mark; daughter-in-law, Linda; grandson, Robert; granddaughter, Olivia all of North Newton. Arrangements by Broadway Colonial Funeral Home, Newton.