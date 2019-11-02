Great Bend -- Maurice Charles Schwartz, 92, passed away November 1, 2019, after battling cancer for three years, at Woodhaven Care Center, Ellinwood. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, November 5, 2019, at St. Patrick Catholic Church, Great Bend, with Father Don Bedore presiding. Bryant Funeral Home.

Maurice Charles Schwartz

