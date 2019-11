LaCrosse -- Harriet 'Roberta' Wierman, age 93, of McCracken, died November 8, 2019 at Rush County Memorial Hospital Long Term Care in Lacrosse, Kansas. She was born April 17, 1926 in Rush County to John & Olive (Buzzard) Kittle.

Roberta Wierman

LaCrosse -- Harriet 'Roberta' Wierman, age 93, of McCracken, died November 8, 2019 at Rush County Memorial Hospital Long Term Care in Lacrosse, Kansas. She was born April 17, 1926 in Rush County to John & Olive (Buzzard) Kittle.

Mass of Christian Burial will be on Tuesday, November 12, 2019, 10:00 a.m. at St. Mary's Heritage Church, McCracken,Kansas.