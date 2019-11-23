KINGMAN - Charlotte S. Pierce, 74, died Nov. 22, 2019.

KINGMAN - Charlotte S. Pierce, 74, died Nov. 22, 2019.

She was born Feb. 12, 1945, at Anthony, Kansas, the daughter of Elmer and Letha Hacker Patterson.

A longtime resident of Kingman she formerly worked at Cessna, Happiness, Inc., and Sav-A-Trip. Charlotte was also a foster parent to many, many children over the years.

Charlotte was a member of the First Baptist Church, Kingman.

On June 1, 1964, she married Larry Pierce at Kingman. Other survivors include: two daughters, Monica Mart and husband Jerry, and Leia Lawrence and husband Mike; sister, Deb Buchanan; four granchildren; and four great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by a brother, Paul Howard and an infant, Glynnith Patterson.

Funeral services will be 1:30 p.m., Tuesday, at the Livingston Funeral Home, Kingman. Friends may call from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m., Monday with the family present from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Burial will be in the Hoosier Cemetery.

Memorials may be made with the Kingman County Humane Society in care of the funeral home.