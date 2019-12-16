Ness City -- Gertrude Lucille Slagle, 87, died December 14, 2019 in Ness City. She was born on July 24, 1932 in Ness County to Clarence and Cecil (Davis) Whipple.

Gertrude Slagle

Ness City -- Gertrude Lucille Slagle, 87, died December 14, 2019 in Ness City. She was born on July 24, 1932 in Ness County to Clarence and Cecil (Davis) Whipple.



Funeral will be December 18, 2019, 1:30 p.m. at the United Methodist Church, Ness City.



Contributions may be made to Cedar Village or the Beeler United Methodist Church.