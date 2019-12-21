Mary Jo Weninger

ANDALE - Weninger, Mary Joan, 'Mary Jo' (Robben), age 80, passed away on Thursday, December 19, 2019, at Andale, KS.

She leaves behind: her husband, Paul of 58 years; her sons, Leonard and Kenny; seven grandchildren; and five great grandchildren; brother, Norbert. Preceded in death by: her parents, Bernard and Anna Robben; brothers, Walt, Paul, Wilfred, Ernie, Gene, Marty; daughter-in-law, Stephanie Weninger.

She was born in Wichita, KS to Bernard and Anna (Giefer) Robben on August 23, 1939. She was the youngest and only girl of eight children. Mary Jo was raised on a farm near St Joe, Ost. She was a graduate of Andale High School in 1957.

She met her husband, Paul at a dance, where they later married in March 11, 1961, at Colwich, KS.

Mary Jo was an active member at St Joseph parish in Andale, KS. She was a dedicated woman to everything and everyone she touched. She worked several years at the telephone company prior to becoming a full time farmer's wife and homemaker. Her hands were strong but gentle. She thrived in helping with others' needs. Mary Jo spent several years at St Joseph, Ost where she volunteered her time in time in the cafeteria. She also volunteered at The Lord's Diner.

Mary Jo was a collector of Longaberger baskets, loved to thrift shop, vacation with her family, and enjoyed casual gambling trips. Mary Jo was loved and needed by many. She will be remembered forever for all of her good deeds and giving heart.

Wake will be held on Sunday evening, December 22, 2019, at 7 p.m. and Funeral Mass will be held on Monday, December 23, 2019, at 10 a.m., both at St Joseph Catholic Church, Andale, KS.

Wulf-Ast Mortuary, Garden Plain, KS.

