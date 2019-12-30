ODIN - Loretta A. Steiner, 91, died December 29, 2019, at Country Place Senior Living, Hoisington. She was born April 24, 1928, in Great Bend, Kansas, the daughter of Bernard J. and Helen V. (Schreiber) Schneider.

Loretta A. Steiner

A lifetime Barton County resident, Loretta graduated from Olmitz High School in 1945.

On September 14, 1948, she married Hubert J. Steiner in Olmitz, Kansas. He preceded her in death on February 13, 2014.

Loretta was a farm wife and homemaker, she also worked as an receptionist for Dr. Moore's office.

Loretta was a member of the Holy Family Catholic Church, where she sang in the choir for many years. She was a faithful member of the St. Ann's Altar Society, serving in several offices over the years, and helped to publish the first Odin Cookbook.

She is survived by a son, Dan Steiner and wife Linda of Great Bend; two daughters, Helen Jeanne Oglesby and husband Dan of Lincoln, Alabama, and Lisa Rookstool and husband Robert of Clay Center, Kansas; six grandchildren, Hope Rickman, Jason Steiner, Michael Steiner, Ethan Steiner, Annie Steiner, and Bobbi Rookstool; and seven great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, brothers, Bernard Schneider, Jr., Paul Schneider, and Robert Schneider; and two sisters, Sister Helen Delores Schneider, and an infant sister, Clarissa Schneider.

Friends may call 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., Wednesday, with family to greet friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Rosary will begin at 7 p.m., all at the funeral home.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m., Thursday, January 2, 2020, at Holy Family Catholic Church, Odin, celebrated by Father Don Bedore. Burial will follow in Holy Family Catholic Cemetery, Odin.

Memorials may be made to St. Ann's Altar Society of Holy Family Parish or Kindred Hospice in care of Nicholson-Ricke Funeral Home, PO Box 146, Hoisington, KS 67544.

