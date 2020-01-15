JOHNSON - Jeff Wilson, 48, passed away Sunday, January 12, 2020. Funeral service is 10 a.m. Saturday at Stanton County Jr/Sr High School Auditorium, Johnson. Graveside service is 3 p.m. at Maple Grove Cemetery, Dodge City. Visitation is from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday at Garnand Funeral Home, Johnson, Complete obituary information on Garnand Funeral Home website.

Jeff Wilson

