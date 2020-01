Kismet, KS -- Lola McVey, 96, died on January 11, 2020. Visitation will be from 3pm to 5pm Sunday, January 19, at Brenneman Hornung Funeral Home.

Lola McVey

Funeral Services will be 2:00pm, Monday, January 20, 2020, at Kismet United Methodist Church, with Pastor Terry Mayhew presiding. Burial to follow at Kismet Cemetery.