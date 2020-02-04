BUHLER - Luella Jane Regier, 88, passed away January 31, 2020, at Sunshine Meadows Retirement Community, Buhler. She was born July 4, 1931, at Rushville, Nebraska, the daughter of Lawrence and Ruby (Westervelt) Holmes.

Jane Regier

Jane graduated from Creighton Nebraska High School with the class of 1948. She attended Grace Bible Institute of Omaha, Nebraska, Bethel College at Newton, Kansas and received her registered nursing degree from Bethel Deoconess Hospital in 1958. Jane was a homemaker and had a passion for quilting, sewing and gardening.

On October 4, 1958 she married Leland J. Regier at Creighton, Nebraska. He preceded her in death on February 5, 2014.

Survivors include her children, Steven Regier of Fresno, CA.,Thomas Regier of Hutchinson, KS., and James (Tracy) Regier of Overland Park, KS., five grandchildren and one great-grandson.

She is also preceded in death by her son, Paul; and sister, Mildred Nelson.

Friends may call from 3 to 6 p.m., with family greeting friends from 4 to 6 p.m., Friday, February 7, 2020 at Buhler Mortuary, Buhler, KS. Funeral Service will be at 11 a.m., Saturday, February 8, 2020, at the Buhler Mennonite Brethren Church with Pastor Curt Vogt officiating. Cremation will follow the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Buhler Mennonite Brethren Church in care of Buhler Mortuary, 120 North Main, Buhler, Kansas 67522.