DODGE CITY - Marvin 'Mert' Konrade, 74, died Thursday, February 6, 2020 at Presbyterian Manor of the Plains in Dodge City.

He was born August 2, 1945 at St. Anthony Hospital in Dodge City, the son of Raymond and Josephine (Weber) Konrade. He was a 1964 graduate of St. Mary High School and a lifetime area resident. He did dirt work for Gladden Excavating and later worked as a mechanic and re-builder for Maupins and Trans National. In January of 1989, he became co-owner of Western Brake and Gear, Inc.

He was a member of the Cathedral of Our Lady of Guadalupe in Dodge City. He was an avid hunter and fisherman, especially coyote hunting and walleye fishing, and also enjoyed playing golf.

On April 28, 1973, he married Charlotte (Brozek) Pyle at Greensburg, Kansas.

Survivors include: his wife of 46 years, Charlotte; five children, Brenda Newton and husband John, Dodge City, Candice Myers and husband Rope, Van, Texas, Kathy Briney-Wagner, Kansas City, Kansas, Trent Pyle and wife Denise, Chickasha, Oklahoma and Traci Alverson and husband Patrick, Waxahachie, Texas; a sister-in-law, Donna Konrade, Dodge City; and 15 grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Jerry and Jim Konrade.

Funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at Ziegler Funeral Chapel, Dodge City, with Fr. Wesley Schawe officiating. Burial will follow in Greencrest

Memorial Gardens, Dodge City. Visitation will be Monday from noon to 8 p.m. at Ziegler Funeral Chapel.

The family suggests memorials to Sky Ranch in care of Ziegler Funeral Chapel, 1901 N. 14th Ave., Dodge City, Kansas 67801. Condolences may be sent to www.zieglerfuneralchapel.com

