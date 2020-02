Ellinwood, KS -- Catherine Rose (Esfeld) Birzer, 95, passed away at Ellinwood District Hospital in Ellinwood, KS on Feb. 9th, 2020. Services are pending with Minnis Chapel in Ellinwood, KS.

Catherine Rose (Esfeld) Birzer

Ellinwood, KS -- Catherine Rose (Esfeld) Birzer, 95, passed away at Ellinwood District Hospital in Ellinwood, KS on Feb. 9th, 2020. Services are pending with Minnis Chapel in Ellinwood, KS.