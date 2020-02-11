South Hutchinson -- Toby G. Eaton, 43, passed February 8 in South Hutchinson. Born on January 29, 1977 the son of Steve & Kathy Eaton. Services will be February 14 at 2:00 p.m at the Methodist Church in Scott City. Memorials are to the Toby Eaton Memorial Fund. See funeral home web site for more information.

Toby G. Eaton

