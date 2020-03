NEWTON - Rosa Lee Greer, 96, died Thursday, March 12, 2020. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, March 17,2020, at the Broadway Colonial Funeral Home in Newton, Ks.

Rosa Lee Greer

