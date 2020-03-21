LITHIA, Florida - Michael A Slider, 65, of Lithia, Florida, died March 7, 2020, of cancer. He was the son of Charles and Beulah Slider of Lyons. He was born September 2, 1954.

He graduated from Lyons High School in 1972, and attended Hutchinson Junior College, and worked in area oil fields. He was hired by Kerr McGee as a district manager around Topeka, then transferred to Oklahoma City where he began trading fuel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, later doing same for Continental Ozark, the Williams Companies, and Fauser, when he lived in Chicago area before retiring to Florida.

His wife Robin and sons Dustin and Matthew survive in Florida, as well as sisters Patricia and Sandra of Topeka. He will be buried in the Lyons Cemetery.